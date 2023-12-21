The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will host the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • This season, Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 271st.
  • The Bengals' 69.4 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Beavers allow to opponents.
  • Idaho State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Idaho State scored 1.0 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Bengals gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).
  • At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Lindenwood W 76-70 Holt Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State L 79-67 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah L 82-74 America First Event Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 Montana State - Holt Arena
12/30/2023 Montana - Holt Arena

