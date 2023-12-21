How to Watch Idaho State vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will host the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- This season, Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 271st.
- The Bengals' 69.4 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Beavers allow to opponents.
- Idaho State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Idaho State scored 1.0 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Bengals gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).
- At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31.0%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 79-67
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 82-74
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|Montana
|-
|Holt Arena
