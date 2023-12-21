The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will host the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Beavers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

This season, Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Bengals are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 271st.

The Bengals' 69.4 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Beavers allow to opponents.

Idaho State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Idaho State scored 1.0 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Bengals gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (75.7).

At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule