The Oregon State Beavers (7-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Idaho State Bengals (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Idaho State matchup.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-6.5) 130.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-6.5) 130.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Idaho State has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Oregon State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six out of the Beavers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.