The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) will play the Oregon State Beavers (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Information

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Brayden Parker: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kiree Huie: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maleek Arington: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Josiah Lake: 4.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank
253rd 71.4 Points Scored 68.9 298th
185th 70.9 Points Allowed 63.3 34th
99th 35.1 Rebounds 30.3 301st
209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8 264th
336th 5.1 3pt Made 6.1 285th
277th 11.8 Assists 12.9 212th
307th 13.8 Turnovers 12.4 221st

