Idaho State vs. Oregon State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (4-5) will play the Oregon State Beavers (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Idaho State vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Brayden Parker: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maleek Arington: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 16.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho State vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Idaho State AVG
|Idaho State Rank
|253rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|68.9
|298th
|185th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|34th
|99th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|30.3
|301st
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|264th
|336th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|285th
|277th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.9
|212th
|307th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|221st
