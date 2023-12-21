The Idaho State Bengals (4-6) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -6.5 130.5

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State has played five games this season that have had more than 130.5 combined points scored.

Idaho State's average game total this season has been 134.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Idaho State has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

Idaho State has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bengals have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Idaho State has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 7 77.8% 71.1 140.5 70.3 135.5 138.3 Idaho State 5 71.4% 69.4 140.5 65.2 135.5 133.4

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Beavers allow to opponents.

Idaho State has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-6-0 0-3 6-3-0 Idaho State 2-5-0 0-3 5-2-0

Idaho State vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Idaho State 10-7 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 4-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.