Thursday's game features the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) and the Idaho Vandals (6-5) squaring off at UCR Student Recreation Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for UC Riverside according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 70, Idaho 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Riverside (-0.4)

UC Riverside (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

UC Riverside has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Idaho, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Highlanders have hit the over in four games, while Vandals games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per outing (113th in college basketball).

Idaho averages 34.7 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball), compared to the 34.5 of its opponents.

Idaho makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Idaho wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.7 (87th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.