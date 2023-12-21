The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) face the Idaho Vandals (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

  • This season, Idaho has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.
  • The Vandals are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 60th.
  • The Vandals put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 71.6 the Highlanders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.6 points, Idaho is 5-1.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

  • Idaho scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.
  • At home, the Vandals give up 60.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 80.0.
  • At home, Idaho sinks 9.8 treys per game, 3.0 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (25.7%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific W 83-53 ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech W 63-62 Burns Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford L 82-64 Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 Sacramento State - ICCU Arena
12/30/2023 Portland State - ICCU Arena

