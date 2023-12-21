The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) face the Idaho Vandals (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

This season, Idaho has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Vandals are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 60th.

The Vandals put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 71.6 the Highlanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Idaho is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

Idaho scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.

At home, the Vandals give up 60.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 80.0.

At home, Idaho sinks 9.8 treys per game, 3.0 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (25.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule