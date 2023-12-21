How to Watch Idaho vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) face the Idaho Vandals (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Idaho Stats Insights
- This season, Idaho has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 60th.
- The Vandals put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 71.6 the Highlanders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.6 points, Idaho is 5-1.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.
- At home, the Vandals give up 60.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 80.0.
- At home, Idaho sinks 9.8 treys per game, 3.0 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (25.7%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|W 83-53
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 63-62
|Burns Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Portland State
|-
|ICCU Arena
