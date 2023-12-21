The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) play the Idaho Vandals (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Riverside vs. Idaho matchup in this article.

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Riverside Moneyline Idaho Moneyline BetMGM UC Riverside (-6.5) 133.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Riverside (-6.5) 133.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

Idaho has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Vandals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

UC Riverside has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Highlanders' eight games have gone over the point total.

