The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will play the Idaho Vandals (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinn Denker: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Terren Frank: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 313th 67.9 Points Scored 75.2 168th 204th 71.8 Points Allowed 67.3 98th 168th 33.6 Rebounds 32.7 204th 51st 11.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 251st 82nd 8.7 3pt Made 8.4 98th 121st 14.5 Assists 13.8 151st 51st 9.9 Turnovers 11.7 167th

