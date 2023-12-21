Idaho vs. UC Riverside December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will play the Idaho Vandals (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Terren Frank: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|313th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|75.2
|168th
|204th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|98th
|168th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|32.7
|204th
|51st
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|251st
|82nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|121st
|14.5
|Assists
|13.8
|151st
|51st
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|167th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.