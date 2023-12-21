The Idaho Vandals (6-5) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) at UCR Student Recreation Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Riverside -6.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 133.5 points in seven of nine outings.

Idaho's average game total this season has been 141.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Idaho has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Idaho has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Vandals have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Riverside 5 62.5% 68.0 141.1 71.6 139.8 134.8 Idaho 7 77.8% 73.1 141.1 68.2 139.8 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals' 73.1 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 71.6 the Highlanders give up.

Idaho is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 71.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Riverside 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Idaho 5-4-0 2-3 5-4-0

Idaho vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits

UC Riverside Idaho 3-1 Home Record 4-2 0-6 Away Record 1-3 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 58.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.3 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.