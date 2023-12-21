Idaho vs. UC Riverside: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Idaho Vandals (6-5) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) at UCR Student Recreation Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Riverside, California
- Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UC Riverside
|-6.5
|133.5
Vandals Betting Records & Stats
- Idaho's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 133.5 points in seven of nine outings.
- Idaho's average game total this season has been 141.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Idaho has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.
- Idaho has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- This season, the Vandals have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Riverside
|5
|62.5%
|68.0
|141.1
|71.6
|139.8
|134.8
|Idaho
|7
|77.8%
|73.1
|141.1
|68.2
|139.8
|142.3
Additional Idaho Insights & Trends
- The Vandals' 73.1 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 71.6 the Highlanders give up.
- Idaho is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 71.6 points.
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Riverside
|4-4-0
|0-1
|4-4-0
|Idaho
|5-4-0
|2-3
|5-4-0
Idaho vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits
|UC Riverside
|Idaho
|3-1
|Home Record
|4-2
|0-6
|Away Record
|1-3
|2-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-3-0
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.7
|58.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.3
|1-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-1-0
