On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-25) will be attempting to stop a 24-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (10-18). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.4 points per game with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and give up 119.7 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (posting 108.9 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 120.8 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -321 scoring differential.

The two teams average 221.2 points per game combined, 16.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 240.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has compiled a 9-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Pistons +100000 +40000 -

