The Detroit Pistons (2-25) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a 12-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 237.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -1.5 237.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in 11 of 28 games this season.

Utah's contests this year have an average total of 232, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jazz have a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Utah has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

Utah has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 11 39.3% 112.3 221.2 119.7 240.5 229.4 Pistons 10 37% 108.9 221.2 120.8 240.5 226.9

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over six times.

Utah has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 15 opportunities in away games.

The Jazz score 112.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons give up.

Utah is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 120.8 points.

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Jazz and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 14-14 3-1 16-12 Pistons 9-18 9-16 16-11

Jazz vs. Pistons Point Insights

Jazz Pistons 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 108.9 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 4-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-3 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-5

