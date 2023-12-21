Jazz vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - December 21
As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-25), the Utah Jazz (10-18) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 at Little Caesars Arena.
The Jazz lost their last game 124-116 against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-leading 26 points for the Jazz in the loss.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Thigh
|16.6
|3.4
|4.9
|Omer Yurtseven
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|4.4
|4.8
|0.7
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|10.9
|3
|5
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Shoulder)
Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Jazz
|-1.5
|237.5
