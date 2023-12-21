As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-25), the Utah Jazz (10-18) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Jazz lost their last game 124-116 against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-leading 26 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Out Thigh 16.6 3.4 4.9 Omer Yurtseven C Questionable Illness 4.4 4.8 0.7 Keyonte George SG Questionable Ankle 10.9 3 5

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -1.5 237.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.