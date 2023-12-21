The Detroit Pistons (2-25) will attempt to break a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 48.8% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 11th.

The Jazz score 8.5 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pistons give up (120.8).

When it scores more than 120.8 points, Utah is 4-2.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118.6 points per game at home, 11.7 more than on the road (106.9). Defensively they concede 115.8 per game, 7.3 fewer points than away (123.1).

Utah is allowing fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (123.1).

The Jazz pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (26.2).

Jazz Injuries