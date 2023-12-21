In Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET, John Collins and the Utah Jazz (10-18) play Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-25).

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

John Collins vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat John Collins Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 650.4 972 Fantasy Pts Per Game 27.1 36 Fantasy Rank 35 78

John Collins vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

John Collins & the Jazz

Collins gives the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The Jazz have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (posting 112.3 points per game, 22nd in league, while allowing 119.7 per outing, 24th in NBA) and have a -206 scoring differential.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.5.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38%.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16.2 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (27th in league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham posts 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons' -321 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 108.9 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 120.8 per outing (25th in the league).

Detroit grabs 43.3 rebounds per game (21st in the league) compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.

The Pistons connect on 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), two fewer than their opponents (11.7).

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 15.9 (29th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

John Collins vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat John Collins Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game -8.3 -8.6 Usage Percentage 19.2% 30.3% True Shooting Pct 58.2% 53% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 6.2% Assist Pct 4.2% 32.9%

