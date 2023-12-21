Thursday's NBA schedule includes Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons (2-25) in a home matchup with Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (10-18) at Little Caesars Arena. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 712.6 972.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.5 36.0 Fantasy Rank - 35

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Jazz average 112.3 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 119.7 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Utah averages 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 42.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 14.6 per contest their opponents make while shooting 38.0% from deep.

Utah has committed 4.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 16.2 (30th in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.9 points per game, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.9 points per game (28th in NBA), and allow 120.8 per contest (25th in league).

The 43.3 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 21st in the league. Their opponents collect 43.4.

The Pistons make 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 11.7 per contest their opponents make, shooting 37.8% from deep.

Detroit has committed 3.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.9 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (24th in league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game -2.6 -8.6 Usage Percentage 24.9% 30.3% True Shooting Pct 62.6% 53.0% Total Rebound Pct 14.2% 6.2% Assist Pct 6.2% 32.9%

