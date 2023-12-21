Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With three games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score
Capitals vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 28 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +145 to score
Jets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Scheifele's stats: 11 goals in 30 games
Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +160 to score
Jets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Ehlers' stats: 10 goals in 30 games
Anze Kopitar (Kings) +180 to score
Kings vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Kopitar's stats: 13 goals in 28 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dylan Strome (Capitals) +185 to score
Capitals vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Strome's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score
Kings vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 28 games
Tom Wilson (Capitals) +185 to score
Capitals vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Wilson's stats: 10 goals in 28 games
Brock Nelson (Islanders) +185 to score
Islanders vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Nelson's stats: 14 goals in 31 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +195 to score
Red Wings vs. Jets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- DeBrincat's stats: 15 goals in 31 games
Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +200 to score
Jets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- Vilardi's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.