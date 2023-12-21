Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Payette County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fruitland High School at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21

7:30 PM MT on December 21 Location: Melba, ID

Payette High School at Marsing High School