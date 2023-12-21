Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Payette County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fruitland High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Payette High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Marsing, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
