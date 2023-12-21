Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Twin Falls County, Idaho today, we've got the information here.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Christian School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
