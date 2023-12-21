Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Kessler, in his last time out, had 10 points and two steals in a 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Kessler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.9 8.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.2 8.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA -- 18 18.2 PR -- 17.1 16.9



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 5.5% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.9 per contest.

Kessler's Jazz average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 25th in the league, giving up 120.8 points per game.

The Pistons concede 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 11th in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per game.

Walker Kessler vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 27 10 9 1 0 2 0 11/23/2022 21 5 7 0 0 5 0

