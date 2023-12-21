Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.