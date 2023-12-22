Canyon County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Imbler High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCall-Donnelly High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
