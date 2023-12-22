Clark County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Clark County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Clark County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockland High School at Clark County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Dubois, ID
- Conference: Rocky Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
