Kootenai County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kootenai County, Idaho today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Post Falls High School at Kamiakin High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Kennewick, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
