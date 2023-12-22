Twin Falls County, ID High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Twin Falls County, Idaho today? We have the information below.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kimberly High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
