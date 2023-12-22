When the UCF Knights match up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 22, our projection model predicts the Knights will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-4.5) Under (66.5) UCF 33, Georgia Tech 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Knights have five wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Out of 12 Knights games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

UCF games this season have posted an average total of 59.3, which is 7.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Yellow Jackets have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yellow Jackets' ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

Georgia Tech has a 4-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 4.5 points or more.

In the Yellow Jackets' 11 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (72.7%).

The average over/under in Georgia Tech games this year is 10.1 fewer points than the point total of 66.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.5 25.4 39.8 18.8 25.2 32 Georgia Tech 31.2 30.5 33 30.7 28.4 28.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.