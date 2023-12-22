Friday's college basketball slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Boston University Terriers vs. Northeastern Huskies

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Cabot Center

Cabot Center Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern

TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

George Mason Patriots vs. Towson Tigers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: SECU Arena

SECU Arena Location: Towson, Maryland

How to Watch George Mason vs. Towson

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Joan Perry Brock Center Location: Farmville, Virginia

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Longwood

Harvard Crimson vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass Lowell

Southern Jaguars vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Southern vs. Oklahoma

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Clemson Tigers

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Location: Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network X

New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Location: Spokane, Washington

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Gonzaga

Bowling Green Falcons vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Indiana

TV: Fubo Sports CA

Fubo Sports CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo