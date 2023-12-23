The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies play in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Arkansas State ranks 62nd in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.2 points allowed per game) this season. Northern Illinois ranks 79th in the FBS with 365.1 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 21st-best by allowing just 317.8 total yards per game.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Arkansas State Northern Illinois 375.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.1 (85th) 445.5 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (14th) 152.1 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (39th) 223.4 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 12 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 2,293 yards (191.1 ypg) on 150-of-255 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 331 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 110 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 688 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

This season, Zak Wallace has carried the ball 121 times for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's team-high 658 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put together a 598-yard season so far, hauling in 31 passes on 71 targets.

Jeff Foreman has compiled 24 grabs for 488 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has compiled 2,074 yards on 57.2% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 187 times for 1,162 yards (96.8 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has piled up 86 carries and totaled 448 yards with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph has racked up 501 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has put together a 317-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 32 targets.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 38 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

