When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Boise State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Boise State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 31

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 12, Boise State beat the San Francisco Dons (No. 51 in the RPI) by a score of 63-58. Tyson Degenhart, as the top scorer in the victory over San Francisco, delivered 17 points, while Chibuzo Agbo was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

63-60 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 70/RPI) on December 1

88-65 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 102/RPI) on December 17

65-61 over VCU (No. 146/RPI) on November 24

69-64 at home over North Texas (No. 228/RPI) on December 5

95-54 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Broncos have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boise State has to manage the 20th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Broncos' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Boise St's 19 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Boise State Broncos vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV Channel: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Boise State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.