What are Boise State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Boise State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 138

Boise State's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Boise State took down the UC Riverside Highlanders at home on November 15. The final score was 63-55. Natalie Pasco, as the top point-getter in the victory over UC Riverside, put up 19 points, while Abby Muse was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 179/RPI) on November 29

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 182/RPI) on November 25

62-54 on the road over San Diego (No. 229/RPI) on December 21

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on November 20

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on November 13

Boise State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Broncos have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Boise State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Boise State has been handed the 227th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Broncos have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Boise State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Boise State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowgirls vs. Boise State Broncos

Wyoming Cowgirls vs. Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

