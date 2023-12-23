Will Brandon Tanev find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:01 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

