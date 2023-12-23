Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks face off on Saturday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tolvanen in that upcoming Kraken-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Tolvanen has scored a goal in eight of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 18 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 34 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Tolvanen hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 3 21 Points 1 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

