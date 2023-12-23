For bracketology analysis around Idaho State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Idaho State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 113

Idaho State's best wins

Against the Air Force Falcons on November 26, Idaho State registered its signature win of the season, which was a 55-52 victory. With 16 points, Maria Dias was the top scorer versus Air Force. Second on the team was Tasia Jordan, with 16 points.

Next best wins

70-64 at home over UCSB (No. 240/RPI) on November 15

54-50 at home over Utah Valley (No. 310/RPI) on December 6

Idaho State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bengals are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Idaho State is facing the 64th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Bengals' 20 remaining games this season, five are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Idaho St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Idaho State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho State Bengals

Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho State Bengals Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

