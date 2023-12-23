For bracketology analysis on Idaho and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Idaho's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 193

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho's best wins

Idaho, in its best win of the season, took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers 63-62 on December 9. With 17 points, Julius Mims was the top scorer against Utah Tech. Second on the team was D'Angelo Minnis, with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-70 over UCSD (No. 262/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on December 2

83-53 at home over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Vandals have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Idaho gets the 268th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Vandals have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Idaho's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Sacramento State Hornets

Idaho Vandals vs. Sacramento State Hornets Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Idaho games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.