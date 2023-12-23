What are Idaho's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Idaho ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-0 NR NR 248

Idaho's best wins

When Idaho defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans, who are ranked No. 163 in the RPI, on November 17 by a score of 56-48, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Against CSU Fullerton, Sarah Brans led the team by recording 12 points to go along with three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 195/RPI) on November 19

88-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on December 28

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 348/RPI) on November 29

Idaho's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

Idaho is facing the 271st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Vandals' upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Idaho has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Idaho's next game

Matchup: Portland State Vikings vs. Idaho Vandals

Portland State Vikings vs. Idaho Vandals Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

