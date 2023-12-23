The Utah Jazz (7-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, play the Toronto Raptors (9-13). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Keyonte George is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 1.3 blocks.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.1 points, 6.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl puts up 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 14.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Jazz 111 Points Avg. 111 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 46.3% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.2% Three Point % 35%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.