The injury report for the Utah Jazz (11-18) ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors (11-17) currently includes three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 from Scotiabank Arena.

The Jazz enter this matchup after a 119-111 win over the Pistons on Thursday. Kelly Olynyk scored a team-leading 27 points for the Jazz in the win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keyonte George SG Out Foot 10.9 3 5 Talen Horton-Tucker SG Questionable Foot 11.4 2.7 4.5 Jordan Clarkson SG Questionable Thigh 16.6 3.4 4.9

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5.5 229.5

