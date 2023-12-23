Jazz vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - December 23
The injury report for the Utah Jazz (11-18) ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors (11-17) currently includes three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 from Scotiabank Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Jazz enter this matchup after a 119-111 win over the Pistons on Thursday. Kelly Olynyk scored a team-leading 27 points for the Jazz in the win.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|10.9
|3
|5
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|11.4
|2.7
|4.5
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|16.6
|3.4
|4.9
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-5.5
|229.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.