The Utah Jazz (11-18) play the Toronto Raptors (11-17) at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2023.

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (48.1%).

Utah is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.

The Jazz's 112.6 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Utah has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, scoring 118.6 points per game, compared to 107.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 115.8 points per game at home, and 122.3 on the road.

Utah is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than on the road (122.3).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.2).

Jazz Injuries