Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Raptors on December 23, 2023
Scottie Barnes and Lauri Markkanen are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz square off at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Saturday's prop bet for Markkanen is 21.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).
- Markkanen's 3.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -105)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- Barnes' 20.3 points per game average is 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (8.5).
- Barnes has averaged 5.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).
- Barnes' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Pascal Siakam Props
- The 21.4 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 6.5.
- Siakam's assists average -- five -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's over/under (4.5).
