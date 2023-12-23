Scottie Barnes and Lauri Markkanen are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz square off at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

SportsNet and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Saturday's prop bet for Markkanen is 21.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen's 3.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Barnes' 20.3 points per game average is 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Barnes' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

The 21.4 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 6.5.

Siakam's assists average -- five -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's over/under (4.5).

