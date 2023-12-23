Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - December 23
The Toronto Raptors (11-17) take on the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Pascal Siakam of the Raptors and Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz are two players to watch in this contest.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz's Last Game
In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Pistons on Thursday, 119-111. Kelly Olynyk scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed six assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kelly Olynyk
|27
|3
|6
|4
|0
|3
|Collin Sexton
|19
|4
|8
|4
|0
|1
|Ochai Agbaji
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Jazz Injury Report
|Raptors vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Raptors vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.
- John Collins adds 14.3 points per game, plus 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists.
- The Jazz get 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton.
- The Jazz receive 11.4 points per game from Talen Horton-Tucker, plus 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Watch Scottie Barnes, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|21.2
|3.3
|4.3
|1
|0.1
|1.6
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|14.7
|1.9
|4.1
|1.4
|0.2
|1.6
|Walker Kessler
|7.5
|7.9
|1
|0.6
|2.8
|0
|Kelly Olynyk
|6.9
|4.5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.6
|Simone Fontecchio
|11.4
|3.7
|1.6
|0.6
|0.7
|2.2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.