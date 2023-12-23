The Toronto Raptors (11-17) take on the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Pascal Siakam of the Raptors and Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz are two players to watch in this contest.

Jazz vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Pistons on Thursday, 119-111. Kelly Olynyk scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed six assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Olynyk 27 3 6 4 0 3 Collin Sexton 19 4 8 4 0 1 Ochai Agbaji 18 2 0 2 0 2

Jazz vs Raptors

Jazz Players

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

John Collins adds 14.3 points per game, plus 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists.

The Jazz get 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Jazz receive 11.4 points per game from Talen Horton-Tucker, plus 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists.

Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 21.2 3.3 4.3 1 0.1 1.6 Talen Horton-Tucker 14.7 1.9 4.1 1.4 0.2 1.6 Walker Kessler 7.5 7.9 1 0.6 2.8 0 Kelly Olynyk 6.9 4.5 4.8 0.8 0.3 0.6 Simone Fontecchio 11.4 3.7 1.6 0.6 0.7 2.2

