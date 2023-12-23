Can we expect Jordan Eberle scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • Eberle has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Eberle has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:31 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

