On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Justin Schultz going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Schultz's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

