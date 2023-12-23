The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Kraken vs Ducks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 21st in goals against, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken's 91 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 34 10 16 26 15 22 33.3% Vince Dunn 34 4 21 25 17 20 - Eeli Tolvanen 34 9 12 21 11 14 44.4% Jared McCann 33 14 6 20 11 9 57.5% Matthew Beniers 34 5 11 16 16 23 45.7%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 108 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 83 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players