How to Watch the Kraken vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.
You can watch BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the Ducks attempt to hold off the Kraken.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 21st in goals against, conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken's 91 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|34
|10
|16
|26
|15
|22
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|34
|4
|21
|25
|17
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|34
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|34
|5
|11
|16
|16
|23
|45.7%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 108 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 83 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|32
|14
|9
|23
|10
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|25
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.2%
|Troy Terry
|32
|8
|12
|20
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Ryan Strome
|31
|3
|15
|18
|15
|15
|43.5%
|Adam Henrique
|31
|10
|8
|18
|3
|12
|52%
