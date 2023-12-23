The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9), coming off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Ducks lost to the Calgary Flames 3-0 in their last outing.

Over the last 10 games for the Kraken, their offense has totaled 24 goals while their defense has conceded 21 (they have a 3-4-3 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with four goals (14.8% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+120)

Ducks (+120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 11-14-9 overall and 3-9-12 in overtime contests.

Seattle is 5-3-5 (15 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Seattle has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (1-2-2 record, four points).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 18 games (10-2-6, 26 points).

In the 12 games when Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-3-5 to register 13 points.

In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 6-6-5 (17 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 4-8-3 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 20th 30.1 Shots 29.2 27th 7th 29.1 Shots Allowed 32.1 24th 18th 20% Power Play % 21.36% 15th 17th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 80.41% 14th

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

