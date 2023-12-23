When the Seattle Kraken face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Vince Dunn and Mason McTavish will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Seattle, Oliver Bjorkstrand has 26 points in 34 games (10 goals, 16 assists).

Dunn has chipped in with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists).

Eeli Tolvanen has scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 34 games for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer (5-9-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .884% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 23 points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games (playing 18:10 per game).

With 21 total points (0.7 per game), including 10 goals and 11 assists through 25 contests, McTavish is key for Anaheim's attack.

This season, Troy Terry has eight goals and 12 assists for Seattle.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 6-7-0 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (48th in the league). In 14 games, he has 391 saves, and has given up 46 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 20th 30.1 Shots 29.2 27th 7th 29.1 Shots Allowed 32.1 24th 18th 20% Power Play % 21.36% 15th 17th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 80.41% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.