The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Kraken knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-140) Ducks (+120) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have gone 4-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 58.3% chance to win.

Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

Kraken vs Ducks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Ducks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 91 (27th) Goals 83 (29th) 106 (21st) Goals Allowed 108 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 22 (15th) 20 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (29th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 3-4-3 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over three times.

The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kraken's 2.7 average goals per game add up to 91 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Kraken have conceded 106 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-15) ranks them 27th in the NHL.

