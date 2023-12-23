Kraken vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Kraken knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-140)
|Ducks (+120)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have gone 4-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 58.3% chance to win.
- Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.
Kraken vs Ducks Additional Info
Kraken vs. Ducks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|91 (27th)
|Goals
|83 (29th)
|106 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|108 (24th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (15th)
|20 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (29th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 3-4-3 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over three times.
- The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kraken's 2.7 average goals per game add up to 91 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Kraken have conceded 106 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-15) ranks them 27th in the NHL.
