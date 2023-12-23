Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers (his last action) Markkanen posted 26 points and 10 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Markkanen, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.3 22.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.4 Assists -- 1.3 0.9 PRA -- 33.2 32 PR -- 31.9 31.1 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.2



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Raptors

Markkanen is responsible for taking 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

He's taken 8.2 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the third-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Raptors concede 27.1 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Raptors allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 23 9 5 2 0 1 2/1/2023 36 28 13 1 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.