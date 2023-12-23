Matthew Beniers will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Beniers in the Kraken-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Beniers vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus rating of -17, while averaging 18:20 on the ice per game.

Beniers has a goal in five games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Beniers has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beniers Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 16 Points 9 5 Goals 3 11 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.