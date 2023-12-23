Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In nine of 34 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Bjorkstrand has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|13:30
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 2-0
Kraken vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
