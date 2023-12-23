Oliver Bjorkstrand will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks meet on Saturday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 17:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In nine of 34 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 34 games this year, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 34 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 26 Points 2 10 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

