Should you bet on Tomas Tatar to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games against the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

