Should you bet on Tomas Tatar to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In three games against the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Tatar's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

